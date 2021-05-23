Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. 991,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.