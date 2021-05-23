Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 232.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

