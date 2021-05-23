Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 719,391 shares of company stock valued at $31,351,689 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 617,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,091. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

