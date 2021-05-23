Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,184 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.24. 2,281,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.