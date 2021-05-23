QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,502,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.