Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $392.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:KWR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.82. The company had a trading volume of 139,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,731. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.02. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $164.26 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

