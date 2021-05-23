Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,506. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.