Qbao (QBT) Price Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Qbao has a market cap of $489,247.48 and approximately $9,189.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

