Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crawford United Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crawford United in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

