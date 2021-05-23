Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $128.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 331,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

