Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Decreased by Wedbush

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

