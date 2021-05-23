Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.