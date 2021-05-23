Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.55 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

In related news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

