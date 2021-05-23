PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $179,579.21 and approximately $276.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,758.98 or 1.00114942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001077 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000133 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004188 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.