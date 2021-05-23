Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares were down 4.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 15,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 325,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Specifically, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,391 shares of company stock valued at $31,351,689. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

