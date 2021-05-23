PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market cap of $293,278.41 and $67.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00776825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00077049 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.