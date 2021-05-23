PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 3.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.77. 764,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

