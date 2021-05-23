Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

