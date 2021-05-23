Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

MCHP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

