Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 157.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 306,175 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

