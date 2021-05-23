Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 808.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 325,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 289,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.30. 386,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

