Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.85. 5,979,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,106. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $580.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.