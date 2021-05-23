ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 25th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $142.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $153.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1,136.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5,080.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

