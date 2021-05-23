ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 25th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $142.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $153.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1,136.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5,080.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

