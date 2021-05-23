ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $76.39. 27,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.