Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 5.2%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXDX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). On average, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

