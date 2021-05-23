Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $31.71 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,750,108,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,018,109 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

