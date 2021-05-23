Proactis (LON:PHD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.95

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.95 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 73.70 ($0.96). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 607,915 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

