Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Southern were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 6,245,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

