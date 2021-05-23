Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $58.16 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $58,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.