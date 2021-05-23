Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $160.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.