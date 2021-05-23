Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $165.93. 453,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.