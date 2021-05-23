Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,702,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,711,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

