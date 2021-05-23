Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

