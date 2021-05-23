Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,214 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

