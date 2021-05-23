Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

