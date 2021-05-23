PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $4,558.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.25 or 0.05845201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.71 or 0.01572992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00401290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00141017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00612731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00441598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,195,566 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

