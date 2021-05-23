Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 668,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.