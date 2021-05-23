Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 81 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.