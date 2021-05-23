Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.29 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.55 ($0.16). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 180,906 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £14.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.30.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.