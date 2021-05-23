Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Down 69% This Week

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $383,417.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 69% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00409885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00188228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.50 or 0.00746859 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

