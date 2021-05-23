Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.

PLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

PLT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 539,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,955. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

