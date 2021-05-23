PIXEL Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.99 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $42.99 million and approximately $4,356.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.85 or 0.01699054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00448766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

