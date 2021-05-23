Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.11

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.11 and last traded at $125.99, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

