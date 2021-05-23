Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 8,880,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 759,442 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,118.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

