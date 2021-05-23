Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Sells $148,947.00 in Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PHUN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Phunware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 12.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. Equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

