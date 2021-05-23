Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $36.04. Approximately 95 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 20,140 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $919,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,731 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,741. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,494,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

