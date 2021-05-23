PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. 296,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.