PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 814 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 682,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

