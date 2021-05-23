Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

