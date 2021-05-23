Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.475 billion – $5.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.760 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of WOOF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

