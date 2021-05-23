Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.475 billion – $5.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.760 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Shares of WOOF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
